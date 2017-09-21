Man exposed himself to woman in Lake Worth, tried to pull her to - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man exposed himself to woman in Lake Worth, tried to pull her to a car, sheriff's office says

picture by PBSO picture by PBSO

A man exposed himself to a woman in Lake Worth and tried to pull her toward a parked car earlier this month, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was walking on a sidewalk in the 500 block of North H Street and was able to break the man's grip and get away, the sheriff's office said.

She described him as a white male between 45 and 50-year-old. He has blue eyes, a black goatee and is bald.

The victim said he was driving a small, newer model dark gray four-door vehicle with shiny rims and tinted windows.

The sheriff's office released a composite sketch of the suspect. It says he is wanted for attempted false imprisonment and indecent exposure.

If you recognize the man you are urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.

Suspect Wanted for Attempted False Imprisonment and Indecent Exposure. 
 
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.