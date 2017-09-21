Malfunction closes Flagler Memorial Bridge - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Malfunction closes Flagler Memorial Bridge

The Florida Department of Transportation says that it is working on a malfunction on the Flagler Bridge.

It is currently closed to traffic.

FDOT hopes to have it resolved sometime Thursday afternoon. However, the town said it is not known how long it will take to fix the problem.

