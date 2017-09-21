Cops: Man tried to pull woman to a car

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

A man exposed himself to a woman in Lake Worth and tried to pull her toward a parked car earlier this month, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was walking on a sidewalk in the 500 block of North H Street and was able to break the man's grip and get away, the sheriff's office said.

She described him as a white male between 45 and 50-year-old. He has blue eyes, a black goatee and is bald.

The victim said he was driving a small, newer model dark gray four-door vehicle with shiny rims and tinted windows.

The sheriff's office released a composite sketch of the suspect. It says he is wanted for attempted false imprisonment and indecent exposure.

If you recognize the man you are urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.

Suspect Wanted for Attempted False Imprisonment and Indecent Exposure.



