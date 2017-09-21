10Th person dies after nursing home evacuation

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) -- Police say a tenth person has died nearly a week after the evacuation of a Florida nursing home that Hurricane Irma left without air conditioning.

Hollywood Police Department spokesman Miranda Grossman says in a news release that a 94-year-old woman who had been a patient at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills died Wednesday.

That death came a day after a 93-year-old man died on Tuesday.

Facility staff began calling 911 on Sept. 12, three days after Irma hit. By the next morning, rescue officials realized how bad the situation was at the center, which had operated for days without air conditioning and made the rooms stiflingly hot.

Eight people died and 145 patients had to be moved out of the facility, many of them on stretchers or in wheelchairs.

Authorities have launched a criminal investigation to figure out what went wrong and who, if anyone, was to blame.