Flagler Bridge reopens after malfunction

Flagler Bridge reopens after malfunction

A malfunction temporarily closed the Flagler Memorial Bridge to traffic Thursday.

It has since been reopened, according to the town of Palm Beach.

It's still unclear what the malfunction was.

 

