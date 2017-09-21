Sen. Nelson meets displaced families in SLC

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

People forced from their Treasure Coast apartment complex because of flood waters are still living in limbo.

On Thursday afternoon, Senator Bill Nelson paid a visit to the Red Cross shelter they're staying in to meet with storm victims.

There are about 40 people staying at the Percy Peek Gym, all of them displaced residents from Sabal Chase Apartments.

Some are transitioning into another place to stay but after staying there for well over a week, others are worried about where to go next.



"It's been very stressful knowing what answers or where to go but to see the city officials jump in and the senator come down to meet our personal needs that's a very big deal for us," said Jenice Faneite, a Sabal Chase resident who spent the past week staying at the shelter.

The city condemned 144 units on the first floor of the complex because of flooding and the risk of mold. Last week, families had just 48 hours to grab what they could and leave.

St. Lucie County and Fort Pierce city leaders are still working to find temporary homes for everyone.

"Getting temporary housing for them to get into hotels, motels. But we need to get that assistance so that they can get more permanently, into a permanent housing situation until those homes can be repaired," said Sen. Nelson.

During his visit on Thursday, Sen. Nelson told the people at this shelter he hopes to work with FEMA to expedite the process.

"They need somebody to cut through the red tape and fortunately I can call FEMA directly in Washington to see if we can get things moving," he said.

The Red Cross also said this shelter will stay open as long as it's needed.

"They're working with FEMA and local housing authority from st. Lucie county, they are getting every one of the 30 families -- by the time they have to shut down this shelter -- they're going to have every one of those 30 families located in temporary housing," said Sen. Nelson.

St. Lucie County leaders said the apartment complex is continuing work on restoring the bottom floor units to living conditions.

Demo work should begin soon and a completion time is hopefully expected in the next three months.