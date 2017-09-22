Take down hurricane shutters as soon as possible - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

If you haven't taken down your hurricane shutters after Irma, fire officials are advising residents to do it as soon as possible.

While there's still a chance for more hurricanes this season, Delray Beach Fire Rescue says as soon as the storm has passed, the shutters should come down.

 

Keeping them up could threaten not only your life, but also first responders.

"(If there is a fire), it's basically trapping all the smoke, the heat, everything inside the house," said Delray Beach Fire Rescue Lt. Kevin Saxton.

Shutters can also make it harder for neighbors to see if there's a fire, delaying response time.

Some municipalities and HOAs actually require resident to take them down after the storm.

It's always a good idea to check the rules for your specific neighborhood.

