Take down hurricane shutters as soon as possible

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

If you haven't taken down your hurricane shutters after Irma, fire officials are advising residents to do it as soon as possible.

While there's still a chance for more hurricanes this season, Delray Beach Fire Rescue says as soon as the storm has passed, the shutters should come down.

Keeping them up could threaten not only your life, but also first responders.

"(If there is a fire), it's basically trapping all the smoke, the heat, everything inside the house," said Delray Beach Fire Rescue Lt. Kevin Saxton.



Shutters can also make it harder for neighbors to see if there's a fire, delaying response time.

Some municipalities and HOAs actually require resident to take them down after the storm.

It's always a good idea to check the rules for your specific neighborhood.