No power delays charter school in St. Lucie Co.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

Renaissance Charter School of St. Lucie will have a delayed school start time on Friday because of a power outage.

Students should report to school at 10 a.m.

The power outage is causing no air conditioning at the school and no phones are in operation.

According to spokeswoman Jill Todd, school officials have contacted Florida Power and Light to resolve the issue.

Todd said parents will be given an update before 10 a.m. If power cannot be restored, classes will be canceled on Friday.

Parents are asked not to call the school since no phones are in operation.

Todd said updates will be provided via email/call outs, the school's app and Facebook page.