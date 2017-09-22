No power delays charter school in St. Lucie Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

No power delays charter school in St. Lucie Co.

Renaissance Charter School of St. Lucie will have a delayed school start time on Friday because of a power outage. 

Students should report to school at 10 a.m.  

The power outage is causing no air conditioning at the school and no phones are in operation.

According to spokeswoman Jill Todd, school officials have contacted Florida Power and Light to resolve the issue.  

Todd said parents will be given an update before 10 a.m.  If power cannot be restored, classes will be canceled on Friday.

Parents are asked not to call the school since no phones are in operation.

Todd said updates will be provided via email/call outs, the school's app and Facebook page

