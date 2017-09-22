3 Rescued, 1 dead on boat missing from Maria - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Rescued, 1 dead on boat missing from Maria

MIAMI (AP) -- The U.S. Coast Guard says a woman and two children were rescued from a boat that went missing off Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria, but a man died aboard the vessel.

The Coast Guard in Miami said in a statement that a British Royal Navy helicopter hoisted three people Thursday from the capsized vessel.

The search included an HC-130 search plane, a fast response cutter, the USS Kearsage amphibious assault ship and Navy helicopters.

The names of those on the vessel were not released.

