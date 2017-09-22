Off The Bench Foundation - collection for the kids in the Keys

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The Potcake Project rescues dogs from Caribbean islands and helps them find homes in the United States.

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

The Off The Bench Foundation has teamed up with local businesses to collect new and used sports equipment to take to the Keys. Please donate new and used items such as footballs, soccer balls, basketballs, etc. for the kids in the Keys.

The following are the locations you can drop off your donations:

WELLINGTON-LAKE WORTH

Sal’s Italian Ristorante

5500 State Road 7

Lake Worth, Florida 33449

(561) 296-5135

WEST PALM BEACH

The KVJ Show - 97.9 fm WRMF

701 Northpoint Parkway

Suite 500

West Palm Beach, Florida 33407

(561) 616-4777

PALM BEACH GARDENS

Orangetheory Fitness - EAST

(Corner of Prosperity Farms Road and PGA Boulevard)

2612 PGA Boulevard

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33410

(561) 859-0683

JUPITER

Meier Orthodontics

500 University Boulevard

Suite 112

Jupiter, Florida 33458

(561) 799-4848

PORT SAINT LUCIE

Steinger, Iscoe & Greene

507 NW Lake Whitney Place

Port Saint Lucie, Florida 34986

(772) 621-9934

FOR UPDATES ON DONATION SITES AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION GO TO OUR WEBSITE: OffTheBenchIRMA.com or OTBIRMA.com

If you would like to collect sporting goods to donate please email us at: OffTheBenchFoundation@gmail.com

OFF THE BENCH FOUNDATION

In 2012, Josh Greene was your typical 12 year old who loved doing one thing: playing sports. He could be found playing football, baseball or basketball at any time.

As a member of different travel teams, Josh played in areas that were economically challenged, and he wanted to make a difference. Josh combined his love for sports with his desire to help other kids and founded the Off The Bench Foundation.

Off The Bench Foundation (OTB) is a non-profit that collects new and used sports equipment to be distributed to kids and organizations who do not have the financial means to purchase the equipment themselves. In 2013, OTB donated nearly $10,000 worth of sporting goods to the Boys & Girls Club in West Palm Beach after their equipment was stolen.

Since 2012, OTB continues to collect sporting goods and locate those in need.