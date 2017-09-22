1 Dead, several hurt in St. Lucie County crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Dead, several hurt in St. Lucie County crash

1 person died and several others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in St. Lucie County Friday morning, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.

The collision happened near the intersection of Okeechobee and Shinn Roads.

The injured were transported to hospitals for their injuries.

The fire district initially listed two people in critical condition.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

