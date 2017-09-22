Strong-arm robbery suspect sought by Boynton PD

Boynton Beach Police say they have identified a man whom they say is behind several strong-arm robberies in the city.
Police identified him as 33-year-old MIchael Prouty.
They say he struck twice Thursday. First, just before 2 p.m., at Family Dollar, in the 100 block of N. E. 10th Ave. They also accuse him of a second robbery just after 8 p.m. at a CVS at 301 N. Federal Highway.
Police also say Prouty is suspected in other robberies including one September 4, at a Publix in the 4000 block of North Congress Avenue.
Police say his MO is to reach over a counter and grab money from a cash register.
If you any information about Prouty please call Boynton Beach Det. Nicole Loshelder at 561-732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.