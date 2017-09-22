Cops: Group suspected of installing card skimmer - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Group suspected of installing card skimmer

A skimming device was found on a bank ATM in Royal Palm Beach and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is sharing photos of the group suspected of doing it.

The sheriff's office said the suspects were captured on bank surveillance video installing the device.

Investigators think they were driving a 2016 or 2017 gray Kia Sorento.

The sheriff's office said the device was found on three separate occasions in June and July.

The sheriff's office did not name the bank where the devices were located but detectives did say they have notified potential victims.

 If you recognize any of the men you are asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

