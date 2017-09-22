Cops: Group suspected of installing card skimmer

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The Potcake Project rescues dogs from Caribbean islands and helps them find homes in the United States.

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

A skimming device was found on a bank ATM in Royal Palm Beach and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is sharing photos of the group suspected of doing it.

The sheriff's office said the suspects were captured on bank surveillance video installing the device.

Investigators think they were driving a 2016 or 2017 gray Kia Sorento.

The sheriff's office said the device was found on three separate occasions in June and July.

The sheriff's office did not name the bank where the devices were located but detectives did say they have notified potential victims.

If you recognize any of the men you are asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Help us get these men off our streets! They were caught on video installing a skimming device on an ATM in the Village of Royal Palm Beach pic.twitter.com/yYpMxpxn4b — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) September 22, 2017

