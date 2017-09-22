SWAT team responds to domestic dispute - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

SWAT team responds to domestic dispute

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office SWAT team has responded to a domestic dispute in suburban Boynton Beach.

A husband is armed and holed up in a home in the Valencia Reserve, the sheriff's office said.

The community is located on Lyons Road just south of Boynton Beach Boulevard.

The man's wife is fine, the sheriff's office said.

Negotiators are trying to talk with the man and end the standoff peacefully.

Surrounding homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

 

