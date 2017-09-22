SWAT team responds to domestic dispute

-
Thursday, September 21 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-09-21 20:29:34 GMT
Friday, September 22 2017 11:42 AM EDT2017-09-22 15:42:26 GMT
Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions. More >>
Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions. More >>
Thursday, September 21 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:55:13 GMT
Friday, September 22 2017 9:44 AM EDT2017-09-22 13:44:36 GMT
Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
Friday, September 22 2017 6:16 AM EDT2017-09-22 10:16:04 GMT
The Potcake Project rescues dogs from Caribbean islands and helps them find homes in the United States.More >>
The Potcake Project rescues dogs from Caribbean islands and helps them find homes in the United States.More >>
Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-09-20 15:09:53 GMT
Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-09-20 15:09:53 GMT
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
Monday, September 18 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-09-18 17:11:22 GMT
Monday, September 18 2017 1:33 PM EDT2017-09-18 17:33:56 GMT
An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,More >>
An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,More >>
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office SWAT team has responded to a domestic dispute in suburban Boynton Beach.
A husband is armed and holed up in a home in the Valencia Reserve, the sheriff's office said.
The community is located on Lyons Road just south of Boynton Beach Boulevard.
The man's wife is fine, the sheriff's office said.
Negotiators are trying to talk with the man and end the standoff peacefully.
Surrounding homes have been evacuated as a precaution.
Scripps Only Content 2017