Donations accepted for Puerto Rico relief

The mayor of Greenacres is working with local organizations to ship supplies to Puerto Rico. Several businesses in Palm Beach County have teamed up to accept donations. Local Puerto Ricans are jumping into action to get much-needed help to their hometowns.

"Cause we are not there physically, but we are definitely mentally with our hearts," said Eminely Rivera.

Rivera saw a post on social media that the Greenacres Community Center is collecting non-perishable food items, diapers, water, toiletries, and basic necessities for survival.

"All these things are critical there are no supermarkets open right now; there are cities under water, we're talking 3, 4, 5 feet of water. There are bridges no longer there," said Greenacres Mayor Joel Flores.

Major Flores is opening the doors to the community center to collect as many supplies as possible to send to the island.

"Our first shipment is supposed to go out tomorrow (Saturday). We are coordinating with our partners in Miami," said Mayor Flores.

The mayor and the Puerto Rican Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Palm Beach County are working with the governor's wife in Puerto Rico.

"Right now, the island is without power. 99.9 percent of the island, they don't expect recovery of the power within 4 to 6 months. So there's going to be devastation, flooding, destruction of housing," said President of the Puerto Rican Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Juan Pagan.

The mayor and the chamber are coordinating flights from Miami, Orlando, and Fort Lauderdale to get these donations in the hands of the people.

"Our door is going to remain open until they get back on their feet," said Mayor Flores. "I think the best thing that can come from this is we all hold hands and help together because today might be Puerto Rico and Mexico and tomorrow we don't know what it will be."

Here is the list odrop-off locations and the hours you can drop off items:

Greenacres Community Center:

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1p.m., Monday-Thur 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

La Cosinita Latina in West Palm Beach:

Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday - Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Isla del Coqui in Greenacres:

Saturday 11 am to 9 p.m., Tuesday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

PR Bakery in Lake Worth:

Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday - Thursday 8 a..m to 5 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Genie's Gymnastics in Lake Worth:

Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday - Friday 2 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.