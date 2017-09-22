Water advisories at TCoast beaches, parks

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The Potcake Project rescues dogs from Caribbean islands and helps them find homes in the United States.

The Potcake Project rescues dogs from Caribbean islands and helps them find homes in the United States.

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

Story Video: Click here

Treasure Coast health departments want you to stay out of the water at 10 parks and beach areas where there are high levels of bacteria.

Palm Beach County just lifted their three advisories Friday morning.

Environmentalists say bacteria spikes after heavy rains like we saw with Hurricane Irma.

At Sandsprit Park, Bob Chew prepares to launch his new boat and sees an advisory sign.

"Just something we deal with," said Chew.

Sandsprit is one of the locations where health advisory signs are up. Hurricane Irma had a lot to do with the polluted runoff getting into the St. Lucie Estuary.

Mark Perry with Florida's Oceanographic Society says he's confident the advisories will continue.

"Kind of expected during these big huge events, however it's really exacerbated when we get these high discharged from all other parts of the watershed including Lake Okeechobee," said Perry.

Health officials test the water on a weekly basis.

10 parks/beaches with water advisories:

St. Lucie County:

South Beach Causeway

Jaycee Park

South Jetty Park

Frederick Douglass Park

Walton Rocks Beach

River Park Marina

Veterans Park

Westmoreland Park

Martin County:

Sandsprit Park

Stuart Causeway