Local family collects donations for Puerto Rico

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The Potcake Project rescues dogs from Caribbean islands and helps them find homes in the United States.

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

A local family owned business is stepping up to help people in their hometown in Puerto Rico. Working with their church, they plan to personally deliver supplies to neighborhoods in San Juan.

They may be far from home, but Puerto Rico is on their mind.

"I feel like I have to do something. I don't want to just send items and not know where they go," said Giselle Irizarry.

Irizarry and her family are using their barber shop, Chicago Kutz on Lantana Road, as their headquarters.

"Our plan is to start collecting as of right now, anything and everything anyone wants to donate," she said.

Giselle and her family plan to hand deliver supplies to neighborhoods in Carolina in San Juan, her hometown.

She just visited her family there this March. She's heard from most of them, but she's overwhelmed by the destruction left behind where she grew up.

"We've cried, we've prayed, we've kept our faith," said Irizarry.

She and her family are counting on that faith to bring hope to people in Puerto Rico. She just needs help.

"We are in desperate need of a plane to bring all the big items that we are already receiving, so if anybody can help us donate their plane, a private jet, anything. We just need to get the heavy items there.

Chicago Kutz Barber Shop has started a community Facebook page called Puerto Rico United - Hurricane Maria . There you can find out how to help if you want to get supplies directly to San Juan.

The barber shop will be open to accept donations every day.