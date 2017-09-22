Hurricane Maria to impact Florida beaches - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hurricane Maria to impact Florida beaches

Story Video: Click here

Hurricane Maria may miss us by hundreds of miles off our coast, but we're still going to feel some effects of that storm along with the remnants of Jose along our beaches.

Mac McManus at Bathtub Beach did not go in the water today.

"No. Probably warm, just don't trust the current," said McManus.

Martin County Ocean Rescue Chief Brad Beckett says Hurricane Maria will have a big impact this weekend.

Expect angry waves and red flags at all beaches in our area.

"Increase surf and dangerous rip currents," said Beckett.

Maria is also expected to cause erosion at Bathtub Beach.

"Hopefully she goes by fast enough that those effects will be minimal. Storm that size, erosion is a concern," said Beckett.

The best advice is to stay clear of the water this weekend.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.