An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The Potcake Project rescues dogs from Caribbean islands and helps them find homes in the United States.

The Potcake Project rescues dogs from Caribbean islands and helps them find homes in the United States.

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

Four adults and one child have been displaced from their home following an apartment fire early Sunday morning.

At 6 a.m., crews responded to a fire on the 700 block of North A Street, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters spotted smoke coming from a first floor apartment and quickly located the source of the fire in a front bedroom of the home.

Firefighters brought the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to adjacent apartments.

All occupants of the home were already outside when firefighters arrived.

At this time crews are performing overhaul operations and an investigator has been called to the scene.

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the five individuals displaced by this fire.

Two apartments above the fire apartment did not suffer damage and firefighters will be allowing those families to return inside shortly.

