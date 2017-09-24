Apartment fire displaces family of 5 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Apartment fire displaces family of 5

Four adults and one child have been displaced from their home following an apartment fire early Sunday morning.

At 6 a.m., crews responded to a fire on the 700 block of North A Street, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters spotted smoke coming from a first floor apartment and quickly located the source of the fire in a front bedroom of the home.

Firefighters brought the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to adjacent apartments.  

All occupants of the home were already outside when firefighters arrived.  

At this time crews are performing overhaul operations and an investigator has been called to the scene. 

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the five individuals displaced by this fire.

Two apartments above the fire apartment did not suffer damage and firefighters will be allowing those families to return inside shortly. 
 

