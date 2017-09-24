Shark bites surfer at Lake Worth beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Shark bites surfer at Lake Worth beach

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a surfer suffered minor injuries after a shark bite Sunday afternoon off Lake Worth beach. 

Just before 2 p.m., deputies responded to the beach to aid the injured surfer.

According to the victim and witnesses, the shark was engaging a school of bait fish and bit the surfer by mistake. 

The surfer was treated by Lake Worth lifeguards and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue before being taken to a local hospital.

It's unclear what type of shark bit the surfer.

