FEMA encourages homeowners to apply quickly

While recovery efforts continue across Florida, FEMA is encouraging those with and without property insurance to apply for federal assistance before the Nov. 10 deadline.

FEMA spokesman Nate Custer says residents with insurance could find themselves underinsured and a FEMA grant could pay for much-needed restorations.

"That is money that does not have to be repaid. It's a grant for emergency home repairs to help you get back on your feet," said Custer.

FEMA disaster recovery centers, including one in Boynton Beach, are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice.

To register, visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.

For more information, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4337.

