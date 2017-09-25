FEMA encourages homeowners to apply quickly

-
Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions. More >>
Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)
The Potcake Project rescues dogs from Caribbean islands and helps them find homes in the United States.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,More >>
While recovery efforts continue across Florida, FEMA is encouraging those with and without property insurance to apply for federal assistance before the Nov. 10 deadline.
RELATED: FEMA center open in Boynton Beach
FEMA spokesman Nate Custer says residents with insurance could find themselves underinsured and a FEMA grant could pay for much-needed restorations.
"That is money that does not have to be repaid. It's a grant for emergency home repairs to help you get back on your feet," said Custer.
FEMA disaster recovery centers, including one in Boynton Beach, are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice.
To register, visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.
