Local ceremony remembers victims of violence

Families and friends of people lost to homicide never forget the tragedy of losing loved ones so senselessly.
On Sunday, the Palm Beach County community came together to remember those victims.
The Palm Beach Victims' Rights Coalition hosted a ceremony ahead of the National Day of Remembrance on Monday.
The ceremony was held at the Palm Beach Shores Community Center and honored victims of violence. Families spoke about the grief and their experiences in the wake of tragedy.
"People are affected by this on a daily basis. It's not a short-term problem -- it's long-term. It's eye opening for people that haven't been touched by violence to know that it exists and how these people are affected by it. It affects us all,” said Annette Andre of the Palm Beach County Victims' Rights Coalition.
Families traveled from other parts of Florida to attend Sunday's event in Palm Beach County.