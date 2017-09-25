Local ceremony remembers victims of violence

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The Potcake Project rescues dogs from Caribbean islands and helps them find homes in the United States.

The Potcake Project rescues dogs from Caribbean islands and helps them find homes in the United States.

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

Story Video: Click here

Families and friends of people lost to homicide never forget the tragedy of losing loved ones so senselessly.

On Sunday, the Palm Beach County community came together to remember those victims.

The Palm Beach Victims' Rights Coalition hosted a ceremony ahead of the National Day of Remembrance on Monday.

The ceremony was held at the Palm Beach Shores Community Center and honored victims of violence. Families spoke about the grief and their experiences in the wake of tragedy.

"People are affected by this on a daily basis. It's not a short-term problem -- it's long-term. It's eye opening for people that haven't been touched by violence to know that it exists and how these people are affected by it. It affects us all,” said Annette Andre of the Palm Beach County Victims' Rights Coalition.



Families traveled from other parts of Florida to attend Sunday's event in Palm Beach County.