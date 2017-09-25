Gas prices dropping after Hurricane Harvey, Irma

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

Drivers are starting to see a little relief at the gas pump after a recent spike in prices over the last few weeks.

Prices are coming back down after Hurricane Harvey sent them soaring last month.

The national average for a gallon of gas is now $2.57, according AAA.

The Lundberg Study says prices will drop up to 12 cents more as long as crude oil prices hold steady.

Lundberg says refineries flooded or damaged by Hurricane Harvey, and delays caused by Hurricane Irma, are returning to normal.

Wholesale gasoline prices are going down, and stations are passing those savings on to drivers.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida is a bit higher than the national average, sitting at $2.66.