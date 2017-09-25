Controversial firing prompts residents to meet - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Controversial firing prompts residents to meet

A group of concerned citizens in Riviera Beach will meet Monday night to discuss the sudden firing of city manager Jonathan Evans. 

They want answers and transparency after the city council voted 3-2 last week to fire Evans after just six months on the job. 

The group also says they want the city council to rescind that vote. 

The council member who led the motion to fire Evans offered no specific evidence, only saying it was tied to job performance. 

WPTV obtained a copy of Evans' personnel file, which contained no complaints against him. 

The meeting will be held at Jay Ministries on Avenue S at 6 p.m.

