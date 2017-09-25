FEMA center opens Tuesday in Fort Pierce - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FEMA center opens Tuesday in Fort Pierce

A FEMA disaster assistance center will open Tuesday in Fort Pierce to help residents and business owners impacted by Hurricane Irma.

RELATED: FEMA center open in Boynton Beach | Residents encouraged to apply now

Officials said the center will open Tuesday, Sept. 26 through Thursday, Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center on 2000 Virginia Ave.

Residents will be able to register with FEMA for assistance at the center.  If you have already registered with FEMA and have had difficulty obtaining services, residents can visit the center to follow up on their claim.

Additionally, local community organizations and businesses will be onsite to help with community with other unmet needs.

St. Lucie County was declared a disaster area following Hurricane Irma.

All residents are encouraged to register for assistance, even if they do not see immediate damage since once the deadline passes residents will not be able to file for or receive assistance afterward. 

Residents can register for assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov or visiting the center.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.