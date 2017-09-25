Dog pulled from rubble alive days after quake - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dog pulled from rubble alive days after quake

(NBC) - Rescuers on Sunday pulled a dog alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in Mexico City days after the deadly earthquake struck the city.

Japanese and Mexican search and rescue experts found the dog on day six of the search for survivors.

 

The dog was was reportedly in good health and checked by Red Cross paramedics at the site. Rescuers hope to reunite him with his family.

The rescue was a glimmer of hope for traumatized Mexicans.

Search and rescue operations are now concentrated on 10 sites in the capital city that could have people still buried under debris. 

Local residents have come out in droves to donate and to help sift through rubble for survivors.

The national death toll from Tuesday's quake currently stands at 319.

