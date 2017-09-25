1 Dead, driver charged after crash into canal

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The Potcake Project rescues dogs from Caribbean islands and helps them find homes in the United States.

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

A suburban Lake Worth man faces multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter, after investigators said he drove a truck into an alligator-infested South Bay canal Sunday night.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Antonio Sanchez, 44, was driving a Ford F-350 truck eastbound on NW First Street near NW First Avenue at about 7:54 p.m.

PBSO said Sanchez failed to stop at the intersection and struck a metal guardrail before driving into the canal.

A passenger in the truck, Wilson A. Granajo, 19, of West Palm Beach died in the wreck.

Two other people were pulled from the canal after the truck plunged into the canal.

When Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews arrived, they found one person already on the banks of the canal under care of sheriff's deputies.

Firefighters were informed by the deputies that there may still be multiple victims inside the vehicle that was in the water.

Rescue divers went into the canal using ladders on the steep bank and saved two people from the water.

During dive operations, Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said several alligators were spotted and deputies maintained a visual on them for the safety of the divers.

Borroto said in a written statement that "at one point (the alligators) were within 100 feet of the divers."

Three patients were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Sanchez was taken to Lakeside Medical Center where a blood sample was later taken.

PBSO charged Sanchez with DUI manslaughter, DUI property damage and driving without a license causing a death.