1 Dead, driver charged after crash into canal

A suburban Lake Worth man faces multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter, after investigators said he drove a truck into an alligator-infested South Bay canal Sunday night.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Antonio Sanchez, 44, was driving a Ford F-350 truck eastbound on NW First Street near NW First Avenue at about 7:54 p.m. 

PBSO said Sanchez failed to stop at the intersection and struck a metal guardrail before driving into the canal.

A passenger in the truck, Wilson A. Granajo, 19, of West Palm Beach died in the wreck.

Two other people were pulled from the canal after the truck plunged into the canal.

When Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews arrived, they found one person already on the banks of the canal under care of sheriff's deputies.

Firefighters were informed by the deputies that there may still be multiple victims inside the vehicle that was in the water.

Rescue divers went into the canal using ladders on the steep bank and saved two people from the water.

During dive operations, Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said several alligators were spotted and deputies maintained a visual on them for the safety of the divers.

Borroto said in a written statement that "at one point (the alligators) were within 100 feet of the divers."

Three patients were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Sanchez was taken to Lakeside Medical Center where a blood sample was later taken.

PBSO charged Sanchez with DUI manslaughter, DUI property damage and driving without a license causing a death.

