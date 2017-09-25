15-year-old shot, killed in suburban Lake Worth shooting

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

Trump begins the morning by slamming the NFL

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old was shot and later died Monday afternoon in suburban Lake Worth.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 4200 block of Davis Rd.

The victim Geovani Castro, 15, was flown to a local trauma center where he later died.

There are no known motive or suspects at this time.

Anyone in the area of the 4200 block of Davis Rd. between 2:30 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. and may have information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS

The fatal shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

#HappeningNow #Shooting near Davis Rd/Lake Worth Rd @PBCFR on location, 1 injured #traumaheli to local trauma hospital — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) September 25, 2017

