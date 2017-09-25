Dippolito defense lawyers fight possible fines - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dippolito defense lawyers fight possible fines

Attorneys representing Dalia Dippolito appeared in court Monday afternoon after prosecutors asked a judge to issue fines against defense lawyer Greg Rosenfeld.

The request stems from Dalia Dippolito's missed appointment with a state-hired expert for a psychological evaluation.

Circuit Judge Glenn Kelley said he’ll review the case further before issuing a written decision.

In June 2017, a jury convicted Dippolito of hiring a hitman to kill her husband. She was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

