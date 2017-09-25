2 Stolen guns, other items found in Martin Co.

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The Potcake Project rescues dogs from Caribbean islands and helps them find homes in the United States.

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.

A traffic stop led to two stolen guns and other items being recovered in Martin County.

On Friday, Sept. 22nd, a Stuart police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Daniel J. Dolan 26, of Stuart.

During the stop, Dolan was asked if he had any weapons in the vehicle. Dolan told the officer a firearm was hidden under the driver seat. After the firearm was secured, it was discovered to have been stolen from a vehicle burglary in Palm City.

Post Miranda, Dolan admitted to committing up to 10 burglaries in Palm City and that he stole the recovered firearm from one of these burglaries.

He explained that he would drink at Harper's Pub in Jensen Beach to hide his drinking from his sober home roommates. After drinking, he would take back roads home to avoid getting a DUI. He said that while in a drunken state, he would make random stops stealing items from unsecured vehicles and boats.

Stuart police notified the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and they also questioned Dolan. Martin County Detectives searched Dolan's home on Arapaho Avenue and an additional stolen handgun was found that had been reported stolen to the Stuart Police on Aug. 27 from a vehicle parked in a driveway off NW Dewburry Terrace.

The search also turned up several stolen fishing rods and reels and other stolen items.

On Monday, Sept. 25, Dolan led detectives from both agencies to various neighborhoods in Stuart and Martin County, where he had committed past burglaries.

As a result, Dolan was arrested by Stuart Police for two counts of burglary, grand theft (firearm) and one count of theft. Dolan was taken to the Martin County Jail and will be held on bond.Other stolen items found in Dolan's home.