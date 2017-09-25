Is it time to take down hurricane shutters?

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The Potcake Project rescues dogs from Caribbean islands and helps them find homes in the United States.

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.

Talbot Simons says it's no trouble to put up and take down his hurricane shutters.

"Aside from that, these are super easy."

But now that they're up, he sees no good reason to take them back down.

"I can go through the rest of the hurricane season without putting them up and down because there are always storms out there," he said.

Firefighters say anyone who leaves up hurricane shutters is playing a dangerous game, especially if there's a fire.

"If people get into a position where there is a fire in their house an emergency situation and they are not able to get out because of the shutters, it's going to take us a little while to get through those," said West Palm Beach Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Brent Bloomfield.

He told me shutters make it more challenging for his crews to fight a fire. Precious seconds that could be the difference between life and death for someone trapped inside.

"We have a special saw to cut through those things but it takes several minutes to get through them."

"Fires double in size every minute. So for every minute that you are in the house, that fire gets bigger and bigger."

As for Talbot, he said he will take at least some of the shutters down by this weekend.

"We will probably take a chunk of the shutters off the windows, at least the easy ones, over the next couple of days. It is looking quiet out there, but the harder ones we will probably going to leave up until the end of hurricane season to be honest with you."