First clue to Riviera Beach city manager firing

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The Potcake Project rescues dogs from Caribbean islands and helps them find homes in the United States.

The Potcake Project rescues dogs from Caribbean islands and helps them find homes in the United States.

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.

North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.

Story Video: Click here

On day five after Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans was fired in a surprise move, those city council members who voted to oust him have still not given a reason as to why they did it.

“They fired the city manager and they should have given reasons as to why they did that and not just up and do it,” Riviera Beach resident Phillip Duke said. “All these rumors are going around it and people are all divided.”

City council members Terence Davis, Lynne Hubbard and Dawn Pardo voted to fire Evans after only six months on the job.

Davis said it was due to poor job performance but would not give any details. Pardo never responded to a request for an interview. Hubbard declined to comment.

The cry for answers in the community is growing louder.

“What did he do? What did he do?” Riviera Beach resident Madelene Irving asked. “We saw nothing but positiveness.”

NewsChannel 5 obtained Evans personnel file which contained no complaints.

Through a public records request NewsChannel 5 on Monday got internal emails sent from Evans.

In them he is asking for an internal audit into Hubbard’s use of public funds on private property.

Hubbard had voted to hire Evans and then flipped on her vote just six months later. She refused to answer what changed her mind.

Before Evans tenure, Hubbard allegedly used public funds to pave a private driveway. Evans learned about it on the job and asked the city auditor for an investigation.

On Monday the city auditor said that investigation is ongoing.

Evans also told Pardo she was not able to use public funds on a xeriscape project she had planned on private property.

In an email he told her: Unfortunately, Councilwoman Pardo, legal, as well as, city administration has some concerns about utilizing public monies and equipment on private property, without it being a declared emergency consistent with state statutes.

Evans was fired by a 3-2 vote on Wednesday at the end of a regular budget meeting.