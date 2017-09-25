Juvenile killed in Lake Worth shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Juvenile killed in Lake Worth shooting

UPDATE: 6:50 p.m. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department tells Newschannel 5 the juvenile has died.

EARLIER STORY:

A male juvenile was flown to a local trauma center following a shooting in unincorporated Lake Worth Monday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

The incident happened at 3 p.m. in the 4200 block of Davis Road.

The condition of the patient is unknown.

No known motive or suspects at this time. 

Anyone that was in the area of the 4200 block of Davis Road between 2:30 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. and may have information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS 

