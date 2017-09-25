Delta recalls 'J is for Jeep' strollers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delta recalls 'J is for Jeep' strollers

Delta is recalling its "J is for Jeep" jogging stroller. 

The company says at least one child has been hurt after falling from the stroller when the leg bracket broke.

The stroller was sold at Walmart, Target stores and other stores nationwide and Shopko stores in Wisconsin from August 2015 through August 2016 for between $130 and $160. 

Click here for more information and details in how to get a free repair. 

 

