Delta recalls 'J is for Jeep' strollers

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.

Delta is recalling its "J is for Jeep" jogging stroller.

The company says at least one child has been hurt after falling from the stroller when the leg bracket broke.

The stroller was sold at Walmart, Target stores and other stores nationwide and Shopko stores in Wisconsin from August 2015 through August 2016 for between $130 and $160.

Click here for more information and details in how to get a free repair.