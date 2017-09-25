MC deputies searching for owner of boat - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

MC deputies searching for owner of boat

Martin County deputies are searching for the owner of a boat washed ashore in Martin County. 

Officials say the vessel was found in "pieces" on a Stuart beach Monday. 

The registration number was tracked to a person in Key West. 

A helicopter search turned up no signs of other debris. 

The owner has not been found. 

