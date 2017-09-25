Police searching for missing Port St. Lucie man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police searching for missing Port St. Lucie man

Port St. Lucie police are searching for a missing 35-year-old man who they say was last seen on September 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Justino Cruz Jr. was reported missing by his father who stated Justino may be trying to return to New York. 

He is identified as a 6-foot tall Hispanic male with black hair and brow eyes, weighing 300 pounds. 

Justino has a tiger tattoo on his right arm. 

He may be driving a beige Toyota Camry with Florida Tag L187BU.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective C. Bentley at 772-873-6524 or the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5000.

 

