Police searching for missing Port St. Lucie man

North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.
Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.
Port St. Lucie police are searching for a missing 35-year-old man who they say was last seen on September 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Justino Cruz Jr. was reported missing by his father who stated Justino may be trying to return to New York.
He is identified as a 6-foot tall Hispanic male with black hair and brow eyes, weighing 300 pounds.
Justino has a tiger tattoo on his right arm.
He may be driving a beige Toyota Camry with Florida Tag L187BU.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective C. Bentley at 772-873-6524 or the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5000.
