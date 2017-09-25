Support for former Riviera Beach city manager

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

Citizens of Riviera Beach are fighting city council’s controversial decision to fire their city manager.

Last week, when Jonathan Evans was voted out 3-2, and the only reason given to the public was malfeasance (wrongdoing by a public official) but no examples were given.

There was about 150 people inside the community meeting that organizers called a call to action.

The passionate night all centered around the question: Why did Riviera Beach city council vote to remove their city manager Jonathan Evans just 6 months on the job?

“But when the shoe doesn't fit. And the glove doesn't fit then you must acquit. That is wrong!” one citizen said to the crowd.

Our calls to the three who voted to fire, Dawn Pardo, Lynn Hubbard and Terrance Davis and ask them specifically why, have been met with silence.

In a surprise, Evans showed up tMonday night, teary eyed. The community’s support unquestioned.

“Jonathan, Jonathan!” the crowd chanted at one point.

Unsatisfied with the lack of response from their elected officials, the grass roots of an effort to petition enough signatures to rescind last week’s vote and recall at least one of the three who voted to end Evans’ tenure.

“I can’t process that if you do everything that your asked to do and you do it the right way that you would find yourself in this kind of predicament,” Evans told the raucous crowd.

NewsChannel 5 learned exclusively, through records request, a clue as to why at least Pardo and Hubbard might have voted to sack Evans. In emails, Evans asked for an internal investigation into Hubbard’s and Pardo’s use of public money on private property.

“I don’t know, that’s probably a question better suited for them to answer,” Evans told us in an interview when we asked him if the call for an investigation led to his firing.

“If that was the issue that councilperson could have had a conversation with him about it so that (Evans) could address that,” councilwoman KaShemba Miller-Anderson said. She was one of two council members who voted in support of Evans.

“I still don’t know. That’s a question you have to ask whoever that email was pertaining to,” said Mayor Thomas Masters, who doesn't have a vote. He has supported Evans from the beginning.

The petitioners, once they get their first signature, have 30 days to get 3,000 registered voters to sign. At that point, the councilperson in question would have a chance to respond.