15-Year-old killed in Lake Worth shooting ID'd

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

Skyrocketing number of opioid-addicted children admitted to ERs

Skyrocketing number of opioid-addicted children admitted to ERs

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

Netflix: What's coming, going in October

Netflix: What's coming, going in October

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

World ends at midnight, prepare accordingly

World ends at midnight, prepare accordingly

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

CVS makes changes to limit opioid prescriptions

CVS makes changes to limit opioid prescriptions

North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.

North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.

North Korean diplomat says tweet by Trump 'declared war'

North Korean diplomat says tweet by Trump 'declared war'

Story Video: Click here

UPDATE: 7:55 p.m. The victim was identified as a 15-year-old Geovani Castro, PBSO is investigating as a homicide.

UPDATE: 6:50 p.m. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office tells Newschannel 5 the juvenile has died.

EARLIER STORY:

A male juvenile was flown to a local trauma center following a shooting in unincorporated Lake Worth Monday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened at 3 p.m. in the 4200 block of Davis Road.

The condition of the patient is unknown.

No known motive or suspects at this time.

Anyone that was in the area of the 4200 block of Davis Road between 2:30 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. and may have information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS

Please, check back for updates.