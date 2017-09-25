15-Year-old killed in Lake Worth shooting ID'd

-
Monday, September 25 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-09-25 15:37:54 GMT
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
Thursday, September 21 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-09-21 20:29:34 GMT
Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions. More >>
Thursday, September 21 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:55:13 GMT
Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-09-20 15:09:53 GMT
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
Monday, September 18 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-09-18 17:11:22 GMT
An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,More >>
Story Video: Click here
UPDATE: 7:55 p.m. The victim was identified as a 15-year-old Geovani Castro, PBSO is investigating as a homicide.
UPDATE: 6:50 p.m. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office tells Newschannel 5 the juvenile has died.
EARLIER STORY:
A male juvenile was flown to a local trauma center following a shooting in unincorporated Lake Worth Monday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The incident happened at 3 p.m. in the 4200 block of Davis Road.
The condition of the patient is unknown.
No known motive or suspects at this time.
Anyone that was in the area of the 4200 block of Davis Road between 2:30 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. and may have information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS
