15-Year-old shot, killed near Lake Worth

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.

North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.

Story Video: Click here

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old was shot and later died Monday afternoon in suburban Lake Worth.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 4200 block of Davis Rd.

The victim Geovani Castro, 15, was flown to a local trauma center where he later died.

There are no known motive or suspects at this time.

Anyone in the area of the 4200 block of Davis Rd. between 2:30 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. and may have information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS

The fatal shooting is being investigated as a homicide.