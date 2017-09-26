15-Year-old shot, killed near Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

15-Year-old shot, killed near Lake Worth

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old was shot and later died Monday afternoon in suburban Lake Worth.  

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 4200 block of Davis Rd.

The victim Geovani Castro, 15, was flown to a local trauma center where he later died.

There are no known motive or suspects at this time. 

Anyone in the area of the 4200 block of Davis Rd. between 2:30 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. and may have information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS 

The fatal shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

