15-Year-old shot, killed near Lake Worth

Monday, September 25 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-09-25 15:37:54 GMT
Tuesday, September 26 2017 5:00 AM EDT2017-09-26 09:00:14 GMT
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
Thursday, September 21 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-09-21 20:29:34 GMT
Friday, September 22 2017 11:42 AM EDT2017-09-22 15:42:26 GMT
Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions. More >>
Thursday, September 21 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:55:13 GMT
Friday, September 22 2017 9:44 AM EDT2017-09-22 13:44:36 GMT
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-09-20 15:09:53 GMT
Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-09-20 15:09:53 GMT
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
Monday, September 18 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-09-18 17:11:22 GMT
Monday, September 18 2017 1:33 PM EDT2017-09-18 17:33:56 GMT
An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,More >>
Story Video: Click here
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old was shot and later died Monday afternoon in suburban Lake Worth.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 4200 block of Davis Rd.
The victim Geovani Castro, 15, was flown to a local trauma center where he later died.
There are no known motive or suspects at this time.
Anyone in the area of the 4200 block of Davis Rd. between 2:30 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. and may have information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS
The fatal shooting is being investigated as a homicide.Scripps Only Content 2017