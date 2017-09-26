Baby overdoses on heroin, parents arrested

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

A 1-year-old child's parents are charged after the toddler overdosed on heroin at a suburban West Palm Beach home early this year, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Hospital staff gave the child two doses of Narcan to “revive the child back to life,” records state.

Charlie Hagan told deputies she was asleep on July 2 and the baby was in another room with Joseph Critelli. She said she woke up to talk to Critelli when they noticed the baby “acting fussy,” according to an arrest report.

The baby's grandmother confirmed to Newschannel5 that Hagan and Critelli are the child's parents.

Records show Critelli called 911 after trying to put the baby to sleep because she cried and made a raspy type noise. Critelli took the child outside and began CPR on her.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue took the baby to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

When deputies spoke to Hagan at the hospital, they say she told them she overdosed earlier in the week on heroin and went to the hospital because she nearly died.

Deputies then spoke with Critelli and said it appeared he was under the influence of a narcotic. Critelli said he is a pharmacist and is taking medications for his current condition. State records show Critelli has an active license but is not practicing in Florida.

Hagan said she is a certified nursing assistant and medical assistant, but records list her as unemployed.

Reports indicate the child somehow ingested an opiate, possibly heroin.

The child's grandmother said the baby is currently in her custody. The grandmother filed an emergency petition for custody over the child in June, just days before the overdose but was denied.

The Department of Children and Families confirmed they investigated the incident and it is now closed. DCF says the child is in the care of a relative.

Deputies arrested Hagan and Critelli on Sept. 21 and charged them with child neglect. They were taken to the Palm Beach County Jail and later released on $3,000 bond.