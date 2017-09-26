UPS manager charged with stealing, pawning items

A night supervisor at a UPS processing facility in Riviera Beach faces charges after multiple thefts were reported this year at the warehouse.
The suspect Neil Snoep, 41, of Boynton Beach was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with two counts of grand theft, one count of selling stolen property and one count of false verification of ownership.
Officers were called to the UPS facility after the director of security reported ongoing jewelry thefts at the warehouse and suspected Snoep.
The security director said after the thefts, he set up a counterfeit box on Sept. 19 and spotted Snoep remove the fake box from his workstation. Snoep then went upstairs to an office he was authorized to enter.
The police report said Snoep then opened the package and couldn’t explain what he was doing when the security director confronted him.
Police later found that Snoep had performed 23 pawn transactions since he started working at the facility in March 2013.
In one transaction at a Delray Beach pawn store, police said Snoep received $60 for a 14-carat gold chain that was actually valued at $400.