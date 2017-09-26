Aerial pictures show impact of Lake O discharges - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Aerial pictures show impact of Lake O discharges

Aerial pictures released Monday night show the the impact on the St. Lucie Estuary from recent Lake Okeechobee discharges.

Martin County officials released the photos, which show a definitive change caused by freshwater releases from Lake Okeechobee. 

The pictures taken over the Roosevelt Bridge and Sailfish Point show shades of dark, brown water. 

Ever since Hurricane Irma hit Florida, the Army Corps of Engineers has released more than a billion gallons of water a day from Lake Okeechobee, in hopes of lowering water levels. 

The lake is sitting above 16 feet. To consider the dike safe, the Army Corps of Engineers prefers to keep levels between 12.5 and 15.5 feet.

The Corps promises said they will check the aging Herbert Hoover Dike weekly. 

Water advisories are posted at Sandsprit Park and the Stuart Causeway.  These are two locations where high levels of bacteria were found and are near where the aerial images were taken.

