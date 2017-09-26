Aerial pictures show impact of Lake O discharges

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.

Aerial pictures released Monday night show the the impact on the St. Lucie Estuary from recent Lake Okeechobee discharges.

Martin County officials released the photos, which show a definitive change caused by freshwater releases from Lake Okeechobee.

The pictures taken over the Roosevelt Bridge and Sailfish Point show shades of dark, brown water.

Ever since Hurricane Irma hit Florida, the Army Corps of Engineers has released more than a billion gallons of water a day from Lake Okeechobee, in hopes of lowering water levels.

The lake is sitting above 16 feet. To consider the dike safe, the Army Corps of Engineers prefers to keep levels between 12.5 and 15.5 feet.

The Corps promises said they will check the aging Herbert Hoover Dike weekly.

Water advisories are posted at Sandsprit Park and the Stuart Causeway. These are two locations where high levels of bacteria were found and are near where the aerial images were taken.