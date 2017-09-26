Jupiter police investigate stabbings near Abacoa - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jupiter police investigate stabbings near Abacoa

Jupiter police said Tuesday morning they are investigating an incident where more than one person was stabbed. 

Police said the incident occurred at a home on Corbison Point Place near Stadium Drive in Abacoa.

The victims' conditions have not been released.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 7:15 a.m., and two police vehicles were outside the home with crime tape posted around the building.

