Jupiter police investigate stabbings in Abacoa

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a man and woman were stabbed early Tuesday morning in the Abacoa area of Jupiter. 

Jupiter police said the incident occurred at a home on Corbison Point Place near Stadium Drive in the Antigua neighborhood of Abacoa.

Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said at 4:10 a.m. crews responded to a home near the 4000 block of East Main St. 

This location is near Corbison Point Place in the Antigua neighborhood of Abacoa.

When crews arrived, they found two people with stab/laceration injuries. Two patients, a man and woman, were transported to a local hospital for treatment.  

Borroto said a third person at the location was treated and transported for medical reasons.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 7:15 a.m., and two police vehicles were outside the home with crime tape posted around the building.

Police have not released any other details concerning the incident.

