Gov. Scott to address fight against opioid abuse

Gov. Rick Scott said he will make a major announcement Tuesday regarding the Florida's fight against opioid abuse. 

Scott is holding two new conferences Tuesday, including one in suburban West Palm Beach, to reveal the details.

The governor was scheduled to speak in Bradenton at 9:30 a.m. and at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 3 p.m.

In May, Scott signed an Executive Order directing a Public Health Emergency following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declaring a national opioid epidemic. The order stated that the opioid abuse "Poses a severe threat to the State of Florida and requires that measures are taken to protect the communities and general welfare of this State."

Signing the Emergency Order allowed the state to immediately take advantage of more than $27 million in federal grant funding from the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Opioid State Targeted Response Grant, which was awarded to Florida to provide prevention, treatment, and recovery support services.

