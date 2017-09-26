Gov. Scott to address fight against opioid abuse

Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:08 AM EDT2017-09-26 11:08:11 GMT
Tuesday, September 26 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-09-26 15:51:34 GMT
President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".More >>
President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".More >>
Gov. Rick Scott said he will make a major announcement Tuesday regarding the Florida's fight against opioid abuse.
Scott is holding two new conferences Tuesday, including one in suburban West Palm Beach, to reveal the details.
The governor was scheduled to speak in Bradenton at 9:30 a.m. and at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 3 p.m.
In May, Scott signed an Executive Order directing a Public Health Emergency following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declaring a national opioid epidemic. The order stated that the opioid abuse "Poses a severe threat to the State of Florida and requires that measures are taken to protect the communities and general welfare of this State."
Signing the Emergency Order allowed the state to immediately take advantage of more than $27 million in federal grant funding from the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Opioid State Targeted Response Grant, which was awarded to Florida to provide prevention, treatment, and recovery support services.