Gov. Scott to address fight against opioid abuse

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

Gov. Rick Scott said he will make a major announcement Tuesday regarding the Florida's fight against opioid abuse.

Scott is holding two new conferences Tuesday, including one in suburban West Palm Beach, to reveal the details.

The governor was scheduled to speak in Bradenton at 9:30 a.m. and at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 3 p.m.

In May, Scott signed an Executive Order directing a Public Health Emergency following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declaring a national opioid epidemic. The order stated that the opioid abuse "Poses a severe threat to the State of Florida and requires that measures are taken to protect the communities and general welfare of this State."

Signing the Emergency Order allowed the state to immediately take advantage of more than $27 million in federal grant funding from the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Opioid State Targeted Response Grant, which was awarded to Florida to provide prevention, treatment, and recovery support services.

