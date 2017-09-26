Arrests made in Jupiter stabbings in Abacoa

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

Trump begins the morning by slamming the NFL

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in this morning's stabbings in Jupiter.

According to a police report, the male victim, 34, reported to a neighbor that he had been stabbed.

The investigation revealed that an argument occurred between two people who lived at the home. The victim and Rubin Torres, 44, had a physical altercation. Torres was armed with a knife and cut the victim in the torso. Another male who lives at the home, Robert Darigo, 46, joined the fight and began punching the victim. A woman attempted to grab the knife and got a deep cut to her hand.

The victim ran out of the home and called the police from a neighbor's home.

Torres was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and Dargo was charged with simple battery.

Both the injured man and woman were taken to different hospitals for treatment.

EARLIER STORY:

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a man and woman were stabbed early Tuesday morning in the Abacoa area of Jupiter.

Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said at 4:10 a.m. crews responded to a home in the 1400 block of Corbison Point Place in the Antigua neighborhood of Abacoa.

When crews arrived, they found a man and woman with stab/laceration injuries who were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Borroto said a third person at the location was treated and transported for medical reasons.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 7:15 a.m., and two police vehicles were outside the home with crime tape posted around the building.

Police have not released any other details concerning the incident.

