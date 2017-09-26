Arrests made in Jupiter stabbings in Abacoa - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Arrests made in Jupiter stabbings in Abacoa

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in this morning's stabbings in Jupiter. 

According to a police report, the male victim, 34, reported to a neighbor that he had been stabbed. 

The investigation revealed that an argument occurred between two people who lived at the home. The victim and Rubin Torres, 44, had a physical altercation. Torres was armed with a knife and cut the victim in the torso. Another male who lives at the home, Robert Darigo, 46, joined the fight and began punching the victim. A woman attempted to grab the knife and got a deep cut to her hand.

The victim ran out of the home and called the police from a neighbor's home.

Torres was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and Dargo was charged with simple battery.

Both the injured man and woman were taken to different hospitals for treatment.

EARLIER STORY: 

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a man and woman were stabbed early Tuesday morning in the Abacoa area of Jupiter. 

Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said at 4:10 a.m. crews responded to a home in the 1400 block of Corbison Point Place in the Antigua neighborhood of Abacoa.

When crews arrived, they found a man and woman with stab/laceration injuries who were transported to a local hospital for treatment.  

Borroto said a third person at the location was treated and transported for medical reasons.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 7:15 a.m., and two police vehicles were outside the home with crime tape posted around the building.

Police have not released any other details concerning the incident.

