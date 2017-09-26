PBC schools to consider 3 make-up days for Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBC schools to consider 3 make-up days for Irma

The Palm Beach County School District released the following update this morning:

Three previously scheduled professional development days for teachers in the School District of Palm Beach County have been proposed as make-up days for Hurricane Irma.

These days - October 16, November 3 and January 8, 2018 - will be presented to the School Board for approval at Wednesday's regular Board meeting. All Palm Beach County schools were closed seven school days to prepare for and clean up after Irma. 

Two of the days were waived by Florida Education Commissioner Pam Stewart. The District will seek a waiver from Commissioner Stewart and the State Board of Education for the additional two school days lost to Irma. 

The decision to make up the days was made after consulting with an advisory group of principals, teachers and other community stakeholders. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.