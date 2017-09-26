Police: Man had loaded gun, heroin at youth game

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

Trump begins the morning by slamming the NFL

A Palm Springs man was arrested with a loaded stolen gun and heroin at a youth football game on Saturday.

An off-duty police officer working a security detail was approached by a citizen who told him that he observed a bulge resembling a gun inside the pants of a man at the game.

The citizen pointed out a man with tattoos on his face, later identified as Jeremy Whitfield.

The officer requested backup and approached Whitfield, who began walking away briskly.

As officers arrived on the scene the suspect was ordered to the ground and a pat down revealed a loaded 9mm handgun with sixteen rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. The gun was found to have been stolen.

Officers also found a plastic bag containing 12 capsules in Whitfield's pocket, each filled with a substance that was field tested as heroin.

Whitfield has been charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon/ammo by a felon and possession of heroin with intent to sell.