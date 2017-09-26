Police: Man had loaded gun, heroin at youth game - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Man had loaded gun, heroin at youth game

A Palm Springs man was arrested with a loaded stolen gun and heroin at a youth football game on Saturday.

An off-duty police officer working a security detail was approached by a citizen who told him that he observed a bulge resembling a gun inside the pants of a man at the game.

The citizen pointed out a man with tattoos on his face, later identified as Jeremy Whitfield.

The officer requested backup and approached Whitfield, who began walking away briskly.

As officers arrived on the scene the suspect was ordered to the ground and a pat down revealed a loaded 9mm handgun with sixteen rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. The gun was found to have been stolen.

Officers also found a plastic bag containing 12 capsules in Whitfield's pocket, each filled with a substance that was field tested as heroin.

Whitfield has been charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon/ammo by a felon and possession of heroin with intent to sell.

