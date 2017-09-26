Police: Man had loaded gun, heroin at youth game

Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:08 AM EDT2017-09-26 11:08:11 GMT
President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".More >>
As officers arrived on the scene the suspect was ordered to the ground and a pat down revealed a loaded 9mm handgun with sixteen rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. The gun was found to have been stolen.
Officers also found a plastic bag containing 12 capsules in Whitfield's pocket, each filled with a substance that was field tested as heroin.
Whitfield has been charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon/ammo by a felon and possession of heroin with intent to sell.