It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is welcoming Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to the White House days before a crucial secession vote in his country.

Trump and Rajoy are scheduled to hold a 1:45 p.m. news conference in the Rose Garden.

The regional government in Catalonia is holding a binding referendum Sunday on separating from Spain. But the Spanish government insists such a vote is illegal and promises it won’t take place. Catalonia is one of Spain’s 17 autonomous regions. Its capital is the Mediterranean port city of Barcelona, a favorite for tourists.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert recently said the U.S. has no position on the referendum.

She says the U.S. will work with any government or entity that comes out of the vote.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday she had nothing to add to the State Department’s position on the issue.

During the joint news conference, the two world leaders will likely announce more cooperation in the fight against terrorism.