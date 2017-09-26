Lewis Bennett pleads not guilty to charge - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lewis Bennett pleads not guilty to charge

The husband of a Delray Beach woman who went missing at sea pleaded not guilty to a federal charge accusing him of transporting stolen coins valued at $5,000 or more. 

Lewis Bennett appeared in federal court in Broward County for his arraignment Tuesday morning. He was escorted by U.S. marshals. 

Bennett is currently in custody at the Broward County Jail after Monroe County inmates were relocated due to Hurricane Irma.

His trial is set for Dec. 11 in Key West.

If convicted, the max prison sentence for the charge is 10 years.

Bennett’s wife, Isabella Hellmann, vanished from Bennett's boat in the Florida Straits in May during a trip from St. Maarten to Key West.  

Bennett says he felt the boat hit something, and he was jolted out of bed around 1 a.m. When he looked for Isabella, she was gone. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.