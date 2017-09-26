Lewis Bennett pleads not guilty to charge

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Keep shining through, just like you always do, and you know we'll meet again some sunny day. (Source: NASA)

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.

North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.

North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

President Donald Trump is slamming the NFL on Twitter, again. Trump says "ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.".

Trump begins the morning by slamming the NFL

Trump begins the morning by slamming the NFL

The husband of a Delray Beach woman who went missing at sea pleaded not guilty to a federal charge accusing him of transporting stolen coins valued at $5,000 or more.

Lewis Bennett appeared in federal court in Broward County for his arraignment Tuesday morning. He was escorted by U.S. marshals.

Bennett is currently in custody at the Broward County Jail after Monroe County inmates were relocated due to Hurricane Irma.

His trial is set for Dec. 11 in Key West.

If convicted, the max prison sentence for the charge is 10 years.

Bennett’s wife, Isabella Hellmann, vanished from Bennett's boat in the Florida Straits in May during a trip from St. Maarten to Key West.

Bennett says he felt the boat hit something, and he was jolted out of bed around 1 a.m. When he looked for Isabella, she was gone.